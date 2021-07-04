AJK President seeks quality education to fulfill challenges of new era

President Azad Jammu Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan has emphasized the need of delivery of quality education and its harmonious to fulfill the need of the latest era with prime focus to enter the ranks of the developed nations.

“In today’s world, no one can live alone as we are all global citizens in one way or the other, and our young people should have the ability to compete when they go to study or work in universities and institutions in any part of the world,” he said while addressing 6th convocation 2021 of the date run Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) here late Friday.

A total of 2100 students received graduation degrees. 40 students won gold medals for their outstanding performance in various disciplines and five students were conferred on PhD degrees.

A large number of university graduates, their parents, faculty members and residents of the city attended the event.

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Chancellor of the University, Sardar Masood Khan congratulated the new Vice-Chancellor of Mirpur University of Science and Technology, Brig. (Retired) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Younis Javed on assuming new responsibilities and expressed the hope that under his dynamic leadership, the University would cross new milestones of development and quality.

Addressing the prestigious convocation ceremony, President Sardar Masood Khan congratulated the students on their brilliant success and lauded the faculty and administration of the University for producing graduates of international standard.

Congratulating the parents on the wonderful achievement of the students, he said it was the vision of the parents, their dedication to education and the spirit of sacrifice that led their children to this destination of success.

“Parents’ sacrifices for their children are invaluable and no one can take the place of them,” he said.

“Likewise, your teachers also deserve appreciation for giving you the candle in the form of knowledge that will give you light and guidance to find your destination in the future,” he said.

The President said they were proud of MUST for producing graduates year after year and sending them out to contribute for the good of the society.

Describing MUST primarily as science and technology institutions, the president said it was not a time to be complacent but to focus on improving our standards. If they could not compete with other people at home and abroad, they should at least be at par with them.

The President urged the students to equip themselves with new and modern sciences by making excellence and maintaining the standard. “Today is certainly a milestone in the fulfillment of your dreams, but it is not your destination,” he said.

He said nations that compete and excel were now considered advanced and they were defined by the quantum of knowledge being produced.

Earlier, the President inaugurated the new academic block of Mirpur University of Science and Technology and the newly constructed buildings of the Department of Civil Engineering where he was briefed about the cost incurred on these buildings, facilities, and quality of construction work.