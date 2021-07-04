Money laundering case against Khawaja Asif adjourned without any proceedings

An accountability court of Lahore has postponed the hearing of the money laundering case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif.

The PML-N leader appeared before the court of Judge Shaikh Sajjad Ahmed, however, the court adjourned the hearing without any proceedings while ordering Khawaja Asif to appear before the court on August 12.

The court has already ordered the investigation officer of the NAB to present reference against the PML-N earliest. The PML-N leader has an allegation of making assets beyond the income. According to the NAB Khawaja Asif became Senator back in 1991 and at that time he has a total assets of 5. 1 million rupees while his assets jumped to Rs 221 million in the year 2018 which do not correspond to the apparent income of the accused.

The LHC approved his bail in the money laundering case on behalf of surety bonds of Rs 10 million while the LHC in its short order directed to release the PML-N leader in the money laundering case.