JIT to investigate Lahore Johar town blast

The Punjab government has decided to constitute a joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the June 23 blast in Lahore’s Johar Town.

Sources said that a five-member probe team will be headed by a DIG rank officer.

The JIT will investigate the arrested suspects and record statements of eyewitnesses, they said, adding it will compile a report and present it to the government.

The probe team will have 15 days to accomplish the task, the sources said. On June 28, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had announced that all terrorists involved in the Johar Town blast had been arrested.

Addressing a press conference alongside the Punjab inspector general of police, the chief minister revealed that a “hostile intelligence agency” was involved in the explosion that killed three people and injured 22 others.

Terming the arrests of the suspects a “big success” of the Punjab government, CM Buzdar said that the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) identified them within 16 hours and in the last four days, all the terrorists were arrested during raids in different parts of the country.