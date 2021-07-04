Rising water level in dams may ease power crisis

Water levels in dams have started increasing as glaciers melting over the mountains in the northern areas due to high temperatures have increased the flow of water in rivers, raising hopes for a reduction in the severity of the power crisis, for the time being. The maximum temperature in Skardu has reached 30 degrees Celsius.

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) says that presently water flow in rivers stands at 0.3 million cusecs while reservoirs of water in dams stand at 27, 64, 000 acres feet.

According to the Authority, water inflow in River Indus at Tarbela is 1, 55, 000 cusecs while discharge is 1, 30, 000 cusecs. The water level at Tarbela Dam has risen to 1,434 feet while the reservoir stands at 7, 45, 000 acres feet.

Similarly, currently water flow in River Kabul at Nowshera is 37, 000 cusecs.

Likewise, water inflow in River Jhelum at Mangla is 43, 000 cusecs while discharge is 30, 000 cusecs.

The flow of water in River Chenab at Marala stands at 62, 000 cusecs.