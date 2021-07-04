Punjab CM’s staff officer takes his friends on joyride in govt helicopter

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar’s personal staff officer has beaten all others in obliging his friends as in sharp contrast to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government’s claims of frugality and cutting down on expenditures, PSO Haider Ali took his pals on a joyride in the Punjab government’s official helicopter.

Sarbuland Chattha, a friend of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar’s Personal Staff Officer (PSO) Haider Ali, has made a mockery of PTI government’s tall claims by travelling to Faisalabad for an outing with his friends on the chopper owned by the provincial government.

This does not stop here as Chattha and his pals also took selfies and made TikTok videos on board the helicopter. Video of their ride on the official helicopter has gone viral on social media.

Spokesperson

A spokesman for the Punjab government has rejected outright a news item aired by some TV channels regarding the misuse of Punjab Chief Minister’s helicopter by his personal staff officer (PSO) and his friends and termed it baseless and against the facts.

According to a clarification issued here on Saturday, the spokesman said friends of the PSO neither used the CM helicopter to visit Faisalabad nor anywhere else.

The spokesman clarified that PSO’s friends only took pictures with the helicopter. He stated that only the Punjab chief minister is authorised to use the helicopter whereas crew and staff can take helicopter flight for technical inspection, added the spokesman. The PSO has no authority to use the helicopter as the complete record of the helicopter’s log book had been maintained, he added.

The spokesman said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has already directed a probe in the matter. He stated that the facts presented in the news regarding the use of the helicopter were unfounded. The journalistic code of conduct was not taken care of while reporting the news and the right to take legal action against the TV channels and reporters concerned for broadcasting baseless and misleading news, was reserved.