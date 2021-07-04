CM Sindh inaugurates road from Saudabad Chowrangi to Thadho Nala, RCC bridge

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday inaugurated newly constructed Road from Saudabad Chowrangi to Thado Nallah- Soomar Kandani Village, including RCC Bridge at Khokhrapar- Malir under Karachi Neighbourhood Improvement Project.

Talking on the occasion of its inauguration, he said that Rs 479 billion development schemes have been launched in Karachi, besides, 1,072 schemes of Annual Development Program (ADP) 1,072 are in progress, said a statement.

Murad pointed out that after the inauguration of a high profile scheme of public benefit in Saddar area on August 14, 2020, and then inaugurated the infrastructure project at Fishermen Chowrangi in Korangi, and now (on Saturday) he has inaugurated yet another high profile project of great public benefits.

“A connection between the highly urbanized region and the suburban areas was a consideration to help vulnerable masses to access the urban facilities with a better level of service,” the CM said and added the Saudabad project was part of the three projects undertaken as quick-fix initiatives by his government under Karachi Neighbourhood Improvement Project.

He thanked the World Bank team for their continuous support for the successful outcome despite the huge impact of COVID 19 and floods during the execution of these projects.

He said that he has inaugurated the infrastructure project from Saudabad Chowrangi to Soomar Kandani Village. “I am certain, that this project will enhance the communication between Urban areas and the villages away from the urban localities and will help people to use the amenities located at a far distance from their living,” he said and added this project would

“While we are progressing towards overcoming challenges to regenerate the city from dilapidated conditions to a highly functional modern-day town still we have to implement the concept of sustainability,” the CM said and added “we are trying in our projects to control environment deterioration, plant trees and maintain it for considerable time till the system is matured and the people start loving their own infrastructures and start contributing towards saving our own investment.”

Murad said that the people should participate in keeping their area free from any vandalism, create a coherence to help municipality services to protect their infrastructure and also emphasized on the government agencies responsible for maintaining these fantastic and upgraded infrastructures to continue the maintenance efforts so that the investment survive for its designed life and beyond.

He said that the work on Saudabad project was started on July 25, 2019 and was completed in November 2020 followed by a bridge and extended road in Soomar Kandani Village in March 2021 and it has a length of 3.5 kilometer, of which 2.9 KM is classified as a dual carriageway.

Saudabad Chowrangi has been redesigned and rehabilitated with improved traffic management and security intervention, the CM Sindh said and added that it has one kilometer long walkway with a nine-meter wide green belt, lights, landscape elements, two bus stops, street furniture, tree plantation and for public congregation and leisure activities space has been developed, he said.

The entire road has been designed to have new LED Street lights, 140 watts, covering all dark spaces and suitable for night driving on the road safely. Around 200 poles have been installed/refurbished.

The utilities on both sides of the project have also been rehabilitated. The water pipelines have been provided with meticulous planning and coordination. High-Density Polyethylene pipe is used for drinking water supply lines of various diameters such as 350 mm from 500 meters to 2.75 km.

The CM disclosed that water supply lines have been laid from main to service lines all along the road and 142 new connections have also been provided in 142 streets.

Sewerage pipeline is also laid on both the left and right-hand sides of the road. The RCC pipeline of 460 mm diameter, with 266 number manholes is laid in the network. Storm-water Drainage has also been constructed on both left and right-hand sides along the length of 3.5 km. A car parking on the side of the road with a capacity of 50 cars has been developed.

Murad said that just to protect the environment, an urban forest has been developed near the approach abutment of the newly constructed bridge over an area of one acre.

A Reinforced Cement Concrete bridge 130-meter span including approach slabs is constructed across the Thaddo Nala.

After crossing Thaddo Nala entering into Soomar Kandani village, a length of 475-meter road of 10.3 meters wide has been constructed with all utilities rehabilitated to offer a smooth flow of traffic.

Murad Ali Shah said that a Tree Protection and Management Plan has been prepared to protect trees. He added that the trees were recounted at the site and protected from aggressive construction activities. “Approximately 1000 trees, including Neem, Gulmoher, Bogan Bella Bail and Sadabahar have been planted,” he concluded.