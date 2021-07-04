NEPRAs decision to raise power tariff by Rs2.97 per unit condemnable: Shazia Marri

Central Information Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) and member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri has said that the decision of NEPRA to increase power tariff by 2.97 rupees is condemnable and will put burden on poor people.

In a tweet on Saturday, she said that electricity was not available to people and further increasing its tariff was regrettable act of the incompetent government.

Shazia Marri said that long hours of load-shedding has made life miserable for people but bills keep increasing in Naya Pakistan.

PPP rejects this anti-people move of the government and demands its immediate withdrawal, she added.

Meanwhile, in another tweet in reaction to statement of Fawad Chaudhry, the PPP leader said that PTI’s Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry had been saying himself that not a single rupee of corruption has been proved on former President Asif Ali Zardari and former President Asif Ali Zardari who imprisoned more than eleven years in the past and recently two years despite not found guilty would give tough time to his opponents.

Shazia Marri said that opponents of Asif Ali Zardari have only been levelling baseless allegations while nothing has proved against him.