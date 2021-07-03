In Poland, ex-EU chief Tusk returns to opposition role

Former EU chief Donald Tusk returned to frontline politics against Poland’s governing right-wing populists on Saturday, taking over as acting head of the opposition Civic Platform party.

The 64-year-old co-founded Civic Platform (PO) two decades ago and served as prime minister of Poland between 2007 and 2014.

“I am back 100 percent,” Tusk told a party conference, where he received a standing ovation.

He spoke of the “evil” of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party and accused it of putting Poland in a “dangerous situation” by falling out with EU partners.

“When you see evil, fight it,” he said.

In a vote by the PO’s national council, Tusk was elected party vice-chair which means he will automatically be acting head until a leadership election expected later this year.

Tusk is currently chairman of the centre-right European People’s Party and has been a frequent acerbic commentator on social media from the sidelines of Polish politics.

A self-avowed football hooligan in his youth, Tusk grew up in the northern port city of Gdansk which was the cradle of the Solidarity movement that dismantled Communist rule.

As president of the European Council from 2014-2019 he handled crises ranging from migration to Greece’s economic plight and tough Brexit negotiations.

But commentators said he will face a major challenge uniting fractious opposition forces.

Maciej Gdula, an MP from the Left party, criticised Tusk’s speech for “a lot of emotional criticism of PiS, little about the future”.

Tusk will also have to find a way to work together with Rafal Trzaskowski, the mayor of Warsaw and runner-up in the presidential election last year, who is also believed to have leadership ambitions.

But MPs at the party conference were optimistic.

“Civic Platform will be great again,” party MP Robert Tyszkiewicz tweeted after Tusk’s announcement.