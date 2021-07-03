Shahbaz Gill terms PML-N’s rhetoric on power situation as mere political point scoring

KARACHI: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication, Shahbaz Gill, has said that the people who were responsible for the energy crisis in the country were raising questions only for political point-scoring.

Responding to the statement of PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif here on Saturday, SAPM said that in the first four years of PML-N’s inefficient government nation had to bear 12 hour-long load-shedding while they brokered agreements of the costliest electricity for the sake of commissions and kick-backs.

Now Shahbaz Sharif was trying to get the political advantage of the situation which has arisen due to the inefficiency of his party, he said.

Anticipating significant improvement in the supply of electricity and gas till Monday, Shahbaz Gill said that dry docking of an RLNG terminal resulted in reduced generation by some power plants while the demand for electricity increased due to the revival of the industry.

RLNG supply was expected to be resumed till Monday and it would improve the power generation while Tarbela Dam would soon resume producing electricity as per its generation capacity, he said.

Generation projects having 26000 mega watt capacity would be completed in coming 8 years, Gill maintained adding that PTI government was all set to add 10,000 megawatts in transmission at the earliest.

Shahbaz Gill said that in 2018 volume of circular debt of power sector was increasing to the tune of Rs.450 billion every month but now due to prudent and efficient policies of PTI government it was curtailed to Rs 177 billion.