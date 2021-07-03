Marriyum flays baton-charging of students, demands redressal of their grievances

ISLAMABAD: PMLN Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb while strongly condemning the baton-charging on students, has asked for their demands to be considered with immediate effect.

In a statement, Marriyum said was the government trying to force the students to resort to violence by baton-charging them? What nation assaults its educated youth, she questioned. At the intermediate level, students are mostly worried about their future which is why there was a need to sit them down on the negotiating table to understand their demands instead of baton-charging them, she said.

“This Imran government baton-charges and registers cases against people before even listening to their perspective and demands. These students are the future of the nation who deserve to be listened to. Their demands should be considered and their grievances should be addressed”, she said.

The former Information Minister said Governments who resort to violence against students only expose their weakness. What message is Imran sending to the world by assaulting the students of Pakistan, she asked.