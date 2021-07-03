Federal govt will provide its full support to GB: Imran Khan



Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. On the occasion, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid briefed the Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the budget of Gilgit-Baltistan. He also briefed him about the steps being taken to make Gilgit-Baltistan an international tourist destination, health and education facilities, social security through Ehsaas program and provision of scholarships to students.

The feasibility of Babusar Tunnel and re-alignment of Karakoram Highway were also discussed in detail. Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid thanked the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for his full support and patronage regarding the historic budget of Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to sources, the Prime Minister while talking to Khalid Khurshid said that the government should address remote and backward areas. He said that a beautiful region like Gilgit-Baltistan is nowhere in the world and there is a need to make the world aware of its beauty and attract tourists to the region.

Appreciating the steps taken by the provincial government, the prime minister said that the federal government would continue its cooperation with the provincial government for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan.

There is no need for the provincial government to worry about the resources for the construction of the area. The federal government will provide whatever the regional government asks for the construction and development of the area, the Chief Minister said.

The Prime Minister directed the concerned departments to seek the services of a consultant for the feasibility of Babusar Tunnel as soon as possible so that the feasibility work could begin.