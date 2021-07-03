Woman agrees to marry family friend who allegedly raped her

LAHORE: A British-Pakistani woman in Lahore who had accused the son of her family friends of raping her has now agreed to marry him on Saturday.

The police arrested the man who had allegedly raped her.

The woman was staying at her family friend’s house when the incident occured, after recently returning from the United Kingdom.

The incident occured in Lahore’s Wahdat Colony.

The woman had returned to Pakistan to attend her father’s funeral, however her step mother had kicked her out of the house.

She sought refuge at her father’s friend’s house where she reported that his son kept raping her for three days.

The law enforcers on the directives of DIG Sajid Kiyani arrested the culprit who tried to escape the area prior to the arrest.

The police have reportedly discovered that the woman has no connection to the UK.

Several cases have been registered against her at various police stations.

Law enforcers have said that the FIR filed did not have her real name on it. She wrote her father’s name instead of her own.

It was also found that she had provided incorrect information including a false ID card and mobile number to register the case.

She had also refused to get a medical examination done.

The man accused denied the rape allegations.