Weather update: heat wave expected in Sindh, Punjab cities in July: Met dept

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned of a heatwave in some cities in South Punjab and Sindh in the initial days of July.

Many areas of the country have been experiencing high temperatures and dry weather.

Heatwave will continue to persist in major cities of Sindh, Southern Punjab, Balochistan for the initial days of July.

In its latest issue of the Drought Bulletin, the Met office stated that rainfall for July to September 2021 is likely to remain near normal.

“The strong incursion of monsoon currents and their interaction with westerly weather systems will cause normal to above-normal rainfall in the upper half of Pakistan,” the weather report for this month said.

Extreme weather events are also expected and may cause flooding in the rivers and their adjoining tributaries.

Monsoon rainfall is expected for July. The eastern and upper half of Punjab, eastern Balochistan, Kashmir are likely to receive moderately above normal rainfall, while slightly above normal rainfall is expected in Sindh during the season.

The Met department had recently said that the onset of monsoon is expected during the last week of June.

Weak monsoons are penetrating the upper and central parts of Punjab and the northern areas while the rest of the country is facing the same dry hot weather, the Met office report said.

Condition of drought in June 2021

The latest Drought Report detailed that the drought-prone areas in Balochistan and Sindh saw no improvement in June.

Many areas of Balochistan, such as the districts of Chagi, Kharan, Panjgur, Awaran, Washuk and Kech are facing moderate while Gawadar is facing severe drought conditions.

In Sindh, districts of Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas and Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, Sajawal, Hyderabad, Khairpur, Larkana are facing moderate and Dadu, Nawabshah, Jamshoro are facing mild drought conditions.