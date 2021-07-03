Govt.’s tough economic decisions yielding positive results: Shehryar Afridi



Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Afridi on Saturday said that the PTI government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, took tough decisions for putting the economy on the right path, which have started yielding positive results.

The government set a historic example of good governance by promoting merit, transparency and across the board accountability in the country, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He criticized the previous governments and said that due to the “criminal” economic policies of the past corrupt government, every state department in the country was in a disarray.

The chairman said that the PTI government has introduced reforms to reduce the difference between the rich and the poor.

Afridi said that former rulers did not pay any attention to overcoming energy problems during their tenure, adding, the PTI government was taking steps on war-footing to end the energy crisis.

He alleged that the previous governments became a shareholder in power theft instead of wiping out this menace.

Replying to a query, he assured that providing common man with affordable electricity is the government’s top priority.

Economic performance of the current government has significantly improved under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, adding, the government has subsidized the construction industry and witnessed a record export, which would further boost the economic activities in the country.

He said gradually, the country is moving towards economic growth and stability.

The main objective of the government is to increase investment and generate massive job opportunities for youth, he said