Bilawal may not know Time, World, Pakistan have changed now: Shahbaz Gill

APP

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said that Chairperson Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari might not know that time, the world and Pakistan has changed now.

Using his twitter handle he questioned Bilawal Bhutto whether he was going to Washington like his father to take the next turn of power. 

When he went to make a request that if they would bring PPP into government, they would not question demanding air bases or conducting drone attacks, he tweeted.

“Is Bilawal coming to Washington like his father to take the next turn of power? Is it a request that if you bring us into government, ask for bases or attack drones, we will not ask you, just give us Washington in return? But Bilawal may not know that time, world and Pakistan have changed now!”

 

