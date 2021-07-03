Patrol vehicle attacked in D I Khan, four personnel injured



In an attack on a patrol vehicle in Dera Ismael Khan four security personnel were injured when their vehicle was bombed on Friday.

The vehicle was targeted with a remote-controlled bomb in Kolachi tehsil of the DI Khan district.

The four injured were rushed to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) for treatment.

According to the DI Khan police, the patrol vehicle was targeted with an IED planted by the roadside in the Girah Galdad area.

The security forces have launched a search operation in the area to hunt down the culprits.