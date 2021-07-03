Senior doctors to re-examine Asif Ali Zardari today due to health deterioration

KARACHI: A team of senior doctors at Karachi’s Ziauddin Hospital will today examine former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari who was admitted to the hospital Thursday night on account of deterioration in health, according to sources.

Asif Zardari had to be admitted to the hospital since he was suffering from fatigue after visiting Islamabad with fluctuating blood pressure.

In view of his father’s illness, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his sister Bakhtawar Bhutto along with her husband arrived in Karachi from Islamabad.

Doctors are waiting for the results of different tests that they had prescribed for the former president so that his treatment could be continued in light of these test reports.

Meanwhile, the sources added that the doctors have advised Asif Zardari complete bed rest.

Last year in October, Zardari was shifted to an intensive care unit of a private hospital in Clifton as he was reportedly suffering from a chest infection and his blood sugar level had fallen to an alarming level.

The accountability court had on June 14 summoned Mr Zardari and his alleged front man Mushtaq Ahmed in a case related to a suspicious transaction of Rs8.3 billion from Bahria Town’s account.