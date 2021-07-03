Tiger Shroff set to star in Ganapath

Tiger Shroff is set to slay again in Vikas Bahl’s upcoming film Ganapath, in which he plays a boxer.

The action star will star in the film, which will be split into two parts, and Kriti Sanon has been cast as the female lead.

However, the project requires a new heroine, and reports suggested that Nora Fatehi was the right fit.

It was revealed by sources that Nora Fatehi is not a part of the film anymore.

“Yes, there was a talk between Nora’s team and Jackky Bhagnani but her overenthusiastic PR machinery spoiled the show. In fact, when the news leaked out, everyone in the production was very upset and they later found out that Nora’s team had informed the media about it. This irked them and she was shown the door.”

“The main role is of Kriti who will be seen in both parts of the film. For the other part, Pooja Films will either cast Nupur Sanon or launch a new face in films.”