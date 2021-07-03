PSX snaps 3-day winning streak amid profit-taking

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) snapped three-day winning streak amid profit-taking activity on Friday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding 114.39 (-0.24 points) to close at 47,686.18 points.

The market opened on a positive note and remained in the green zone throughout the first session; however, it turned red in the second half due to consistent profit booking activity. The Index traded in a range of 442.7 points, showing an intraday high of 48,079.8 and a low of 47,637.7.

Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index shed 97.51 points (-0.3 percent) to close at 32,724.24 points, while All Share Islamic Index shed 73.8 points (-0.31 percent) to close at 23,379.49 points.

A total of 383 companies traded shares in the stock exchange, out of them shares of 164 closed up, shares of 203 closed down while shares of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The overall market volumes decreased by 196.20 million to 563.81 million shares. The number of total trades decreased by 276 to 170,930, while value traded increased by Rs0.07 billion to Rs16.33 billion. The market cap decreased by Rs24.91 billion.

Among scrips, HASCOL topped the volumes with 49.54 million shares, followed by WTL (43.77 million) and KOSM (28.88 million). Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes include HASCOL, WTL, KOSM, PACE and GGL, which formed over 29 percent of total volumes.

Sector-wise, the index was let down by power generation & distribution with 24 points, commercial banks with 22 points, oil & gas exploration companies with 18 points, cement with 17 points and investment banks/ investment companies/ securities companies with 15 points. The most points taken off the index were by HUBC which stripped the index of 24 points followed by PPL with 14 points, CHCC with 13 points, HASCOL with 12 points and MCB with 12 points.

The sectors propping up the index were fertilizer with 14 points, pharmaceuticals with 13 points, technology & communication with 9 points, engineering with 4 points and insurance with 2 points. The most points added to the index were by LUCK which contributed 21 points followed by AGP with 19 points, TRG with 13 points, KOHC with 8 points and FFC with 8 points.

Meanwhile, foreign investors remained net buyers for straight five weeks as they pumped in Rs5.32 billion net in debt market during the week ended June 25, 2021. However, this is Rs1.75 billion lower than last week’s numbers.

According to a weekly report on Specially Convertible Rupee Accounts (SCRA) released by the State Bank of Pakistan, the gross sale of securities during the week was recorded at Rs12.6 billion, which is around 27.6 percent lower than the figures recorded last week. Similarly, the total purchase of securities stood at Rs17.9 billion, which is 26.7 percent lower than the prior week.

Over the week, the overall purchase of securities declined by Rs6.53 billion while the net sale of securities tumbled by Rs4.78 billion. Apart from this, the inflow of remittance into these accounts stood at Rs.8.2 billion, while its outflow has been reported at Rs.3.59 billion. The closing balance of SCRA was recorded at Rs.29.68 billion, which marks a decline of Rs.255.34 million over the week.