Exports surge 18pc in FY 2020-21 to hit all-time high: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary has said the country achieved its highest ever export target with 18 percent increase in the fiscal year 2020-21.

In a tweet on Friday, the information minister said if the service sector is also included, the exports are more than $31 billion. He expressed the confidence that the exporters will prove to be an important pillar of Pakistan’s economic stability in the years to come. It is pertinent to mention here that exports of goods grew by 18 percent to $25.3 billion during the fiscal year 2020-21, which are the highest ever in the history of Pakistan. According to the data shared by the Ministry of Commerce, the exports in June 2021 were also the highest in any month in the past and remained at $2.7 billion. The exports of services for the year are projected to be $5.9 billion. The cumulative exports of goods and services during the fiscal year 2020-21 will, therefore, cross the $31 billion mark.