70pc RLNG supply to be restored by Saturday: Azhar

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has said that the government is targeting 70 percent restoration of regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) supply by Saturday (today).

In a tweet on Friday, the minister informed that 40 percent regasification of RLNG has been achieved two days ahead of the schedule. “Dry docking of RLNG terminal update: Change over of ships completed on time on Wednesday. 40% regasifaction of RLNG from the replacement ship has been achieved 2 days ahead of schedule,” the minister said on Twitter. Earlier on Wednesday, Hammad Azhar said that the Kunnar-Passaki Deep (KPD) gas field has resumed supply to the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) network after days of decline in gas availability.