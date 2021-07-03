Let your kids fail and let them learn from it: Hira Mani

Hira Mani may have found her niche as a talented actor but we think the Do Bol actor could also make for a seriously good motivational speaker!

Hira Mani, mother to two sons with husband Salman Saqib, has quite some interesting lessons for kids and their parents on success and failure which she shared on her Instagram on Thursday.

“Bachaon kay fail hounay se Darien mat bachaon ko fail Houna sikhayien fail hounay dien,” wrote Hira, sharing a picture with her younger son Ibrahim.

She continued, ‘Kion kay kabhi kabhi app ghalat jaga paass hou rahey houtay hain or wahan pass hounay se sirf pass milta hai jeet nahi… or jeet haar main… bohat dafa haar milti hai na jab tou phir app ko koi hara nahi sakta’

Hira Mani also advised her kids to never be a part of any rat race. "Draw your own line, erase it, redraw it over and over and that's how you will learn," she said.

The Sun Yaara actor closed her lengthy pep talk with an interesting thought: “Anyone can rank on top, but only they shine differently who rise to the top of their professions after failing in front of everyone.”

This isn’t the first time that Hira has advocated to move away from traditional learning practices. In an earlier post with Ibrahim, Hira shared how she had asked him to cheat on his online exams but he refused.

“This is for you Ibrahim jo tum ne exam main cheating nahi ki mere kehnay pay bhe nahi ki,” she said, adding that while it made her angry because no one would have known since it was an online exam, she appreciated his honesty.