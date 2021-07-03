Yami summoned by Enforcement Directorate in alleged foreign exchange violation case

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged Forex Violation case.

The newlywed actress has been sent notice by the probe agency on Wednesday for violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) reportedly.

This is the second time that the actress has been summoned by the ED. It has been learnt that Yami is likely to be called for questioning sometime in the coming week of July.

On the personal front, Yami Gautam married Uri filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who is a Kashmiri on June 4 this year. Theirs was an intimate wedding ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance. The pretty actress has been on a photo-sharing spree from her festivities and fans can’t stop gushing over her newlywed look. On the work front, Yami recently began shooting for the social comedy film ‘Dasvi’ produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. She will also be seen in Behzad Khambata’s thriller ‘A Thursday’ playing the role of a school teacher who takes 16 children as hostages.