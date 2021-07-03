Covid infects 338 children, kills 6 in June

Around 338 children contracted the coronavirus in the country in June and six of them died, said the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

According to the recent breakdown of age-related statistics, a total of 137 girls and 201 boys, aged 1 to 10 years old were affected by the virus.

Similarly, about 506 girls and 579 boys, aged 11-20 were affected by the virus in the month of June, the ministry said.

In addition, in the same month, three girls and three boys aged 1-10 succumbed to the virus.

As for those aged 11-20, six girls and an equal number of boys died of Covid-19 related complications, the ministry of health said.

A total of 28 girls and 36 boys aged 1-10 have died of Covid in the country so far, while a total of 84 girls and 106 boys between the ages of 1-20 have died from the virus, the ministry said.

According to the statistics, 11,375 girls and 16,406 boys aged 1-10 have been affected by Covid, while 32,449 girls and 45,831 boys aged 11-20 have been affected by the virus in the country.

Over 3,000 children aged 1-10 contracted coronavirus in April alone according to federal Health Ministry data. It showed that 3,315 children between the ages of 1-10 and 12,162 boys and girls between the ages of 11-2- contracted Covid in April. Additionally, at least 19 children died from the virus over the course of the month.