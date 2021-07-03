Daily Covid infections skyrocket

After a three-week decline in daily cases of Covid-19, the country on Friday reported over 1,277 new cases. This is is the highest daily number since June 10.

According to the data provided by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the country on Friday recorded 1,303 new infections on June 9 and 663 on June 21; the lowest number since October 20, 2020.

With 1,277 new cases, the country’s overall caseload has reached 959,685. While 24 more people died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 22,345 and 905,430 recoveries.

At least 153 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Punjab during the past 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 346,454.

According to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Care Department, at least eight more patients succumbed to the pandemic as the total reached 10,761. The department added that at least 327,422 patients had recovered from the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, a consignment of 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, donated by the United States, arrived at Islamabad International Airport on Friday.

According to a press release issued by the US embassy, the vaccines arrived at the Islamabad International Airport as a donation part of the 100 million doses the US is sharing with the world.

The US is committed to bringing the same urgency to international vaccination efforts that we have demonstrated at home, the press release stated, quoting President Joe Biden.

The United States Mission to Pakistan is pleased to share these safe and effective vaccines with the people of Pakistan, said US Embassy Charge d’Affaires Angela P Aggeler.

These vaccines will save lives and help Pakistan emerge from this crisis, which has devastated so many families and communities in both our countries. A vaccinated public will also help bring back the economic and social interactions we all welcome. We appreciate the ongoing collaboration with the Pakistani government and our international partners to make this delivery and these goals a reality.

The communiqué further added that in addition to todays vaccine donation, the US had delivered nearly $50 million in Covid assistance through our partnership with the Pakistani government.

Since the start of the pandemic, we have worked together to improve infection prevention and control, enhance patient care, expand laboratory testing, disease monitoring, and case tracking in all districts, and support frontline healthcare workers, Aggeler added.

Separately, the United States had pledged $4 billion to support COVAX with the purchase and delivery of Covid-19 vaccines to 92 low and middle-income countries, the press release added.

It further stated that this contribution was supporting equitable access to vaccines for the worlds most vulnerable and at-risk populations, including frontline healthcare workers. In May, Pakistan received 1.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine as part of the COVAX effort.