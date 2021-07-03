Infantry to be modernised: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that the Army is committed to modernising its infantry as part of its overall drive to prepare for future threats.

The Army chief said this while interacting with officers and troops during his visit to Punjab Regimental Centre in Mardan on Friday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

Gen Bajwa appreciated the regiment for displaying the highest standards in all professional pursuits including its exemplary performance in operations.

During the visit, the COAS installed Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan, Inspector General Arms as Colonel Commandant of the Punjab Regiment, said the ISPR. Outgoing Colonel Commandant of the Punjab Regiment Lieutenant General Shahid Baig Mirza (retired), a large number of serving and retired officers and soldiers attended the ceremony, said the military’s media wing. He also laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

Earlier on arrival at Punjab Regimental Centre, General Bajwa was received by the incoming, outgoing colonel commandants and commandant of Punjab Regimental Centre.