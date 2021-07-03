Zardari hospitalised

Former president and PPP co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi on Friday on the advice of his doctors. His personal physician Dr Asim Hussian said that the former president was taken unwell, while adding that he was under constant medical supervision. Zardari, he said, was being treated for severe back pain. “An orthopaedic surgeon is treating Asif Zardari, and he has undergone necessary medical tests.” Sources added that the former president “fell ill due to exertion and exhaustion from travelling to court appearances and the budget session”. In view of his fathers illness, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has arrived in Karachi from Islamabad. The former president’s daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, along with her husband, also arrived in Karachi from Dubai. Bilawal, during his recent address to the National Assembly, said that Zardari had attended the budget session despite being unwell. The former president arrived in Karachi recently from Lahore and Islamabad. In Lahore, he attended a meeting with former Punjab Chief minister Pervaiz Elahi.













