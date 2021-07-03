PPP leader’s apology falls on deaf ears

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain the apology of local PPP leader ’s apology in a contempt of court case while ruling that he will be indicted at the next hearing.

Justice Umar Atta Bandial, heading a three-judge bench presided over the case filed against Abbasi over his disrespectful remarks towards Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

Justice Mazahir Naqvi, a member of the bench, asked the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to ascertain on whose directives the PPP leader made the speech. This, he noted, was not possible unless a thought- out plan was in place.

I am a poor person and apologise to the court, Abbasi said. I am the sole provider for my two wives and seven children.

At this, the bench replied that the PPP leader should have considered this before making contemptuous remarks against the Chief Justice.

FIA officials informed the court that they were investigating Masood ur Rehman. They also assured that they would not show any leniency, regardless of whoever is found backing him.

A special court on Thursday had ordered that the PPP leader be remanded in FIA custody while Senior Civil Judge Aamir Aziz said that this should hold until July 4. The investigating officer had requested Rehman remain in FIA custody for 10 days.