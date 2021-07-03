NEPRA okays tariff hike

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority () on Friday allowed the federal government to raise the power tariff by up to Rs 2.97.

The regulatory authority accepted the government’s review petitions seeking to increase power tariff by up to Rs 1.72 from October 2021.

NEPRA also allowed the government to impose a Rs 1.25-surcharge on commercial and agricultural consumers. Domestic consumers will be exempted from the new surcharge. It also green-lighted a Rs 1.72-hike in electricity prices for domestic consumers. This will be done through various quarterly adjustments undertaken by the government.

In the fourth quarter of 2019-20, it was decided to increase the price of electricity by 82 paisa. In the first and second quarter adjustments of 2020-21, it was decided to increase the price of electricity by 90 paisa.

The increase in electricity prices will take effect from October 2021.