NAB complains of non-cooperation of police in Jakhrani arrest

Tensions have risen between the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and local police over the registration of a case against CM Sindh’s Adviser Aijaz Jakhrani.

According to details, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had been trying to register a case for the last two days but Jacobabad Civil Line Police, after rejecting its plea, had registered the case on the government’s plea.

A case has been registered against three nominees and two and a half hundred unknown persons.

According to the investigating officer, he waited for the National Accountability Bureau team for three days, called several times but the team did not arrive to file the case. On the other hand, the NAB team said that the police did not register a case at their request, the accused was provided protection by registering a fabricated case.

Sources privy to the development said that DG NAB Sukkur has informed Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice retired Javed Iqbal about the non-cooperation of Sindh Police.

Meanwhile, the NAB has decided to approach the accountability court to register a case. It may be mentioned that two days ago, the SSP had suspended SHO Aijaz Khoso who was along with the NAB team that went to arrest Aijaz Jakhrani and had given additional charge to Muhammad Sharif Mahar.