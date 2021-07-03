AJK elections; 32 political parties allotted electoral symbols

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Election Commission Friday allotted election symbols to 32 political parties while the election symbols to independent candidates will be allotted on July 4 after the publication of final lists of contesting candidates. According to a press release issued here, all the major political parties were allotted their traditional symbols like Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) Bat, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Loin, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Arrow, All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference (MC) Horse, Awami Muslim League Pen-Ink port and Jammu Kashmir People’s party (JKPP) Sword. Pak Kashmir party has been allotted worrier tank, Allah Tawaqal party has been given the symbol of seizer, Jammu Kashmir people’s party (JK-PP) has been given the symbol of Sward, Tehreek-e-Labeek Pakistan (TLP) has been given the symbol of Crane, Jammu Kashmir National Liberation Movement has been given the symbol of Deer, Jammu Kashmir Awami Tehreek Bulb and Jameet Ulma e Islam has been given the symbol of Book. Jammat-e- Islmai has been given the symbol of (weight Balance), Muthida Qaumi Movement has been given the symbol of Kite; Jameet- al- Hadees has been the symbol of Boat, All Jammu Kashmir Jamiat Ulma-e- Islam Rose, Pak Sarzameen party has the symbol of Dolphin and Pakistan conservative Party has been given the symbol of Torch.













