All resources being utilized to make Lahore clean, green: Health Minister

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday said that all resources were being utilized to make the provincial capital clean and green.

She was chairing a meeting to beautify Lahore on the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM Secretariat, here on Friday.

She said that clean and green Lahore was a dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan. She said that the Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) would plant 5 million trees in the city and the road map in this regard would be shared in next two days.

She said that plantation on Railway land was on the cards.

“Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) has developed a strategy for drainage during monsoon season,” she informed. She added that three large scale projects would be completed to improve sewerage system in Lahore.

“Steps are being taken for supply of clean drinking water to Lahorites,” she added.

She disclosed that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had approved adequate funds to resolve the issues of the city.

Dr Yasmin said that there would be no stagnant water at roads after completion of the projects while an amount of Rs 1.5 billion would be spent for the completion of these projects and timely completion of these projects was the first priority.

She said that the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) had been directed to remove garbage from many sites in the city.