SC suspends show-cause notice issued to SP

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday suspended a show-cause notice, issued by the Lahore High Court (LHC) to SP Operations (Sadr) Hafeez-ur-Rehman Bugti. The court also stopped the LHC proceedings against the SP and issued notices to parties while adjourning further hearing. A division bench comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah passed the orders while hearing a petition, filed by the SP against issuance of a show-cause notice by the LHC over an alleged misstatement. At the outset of the proceedings, a counsel for the petitioner argued before the bench that the respondent did not present all facts before the LHC and attempted to mislead the court by presenting incorrect facts. He submitted that his client did not make any misstatement in the court and pleaded with the court to set aside the show-cause notice issued by the LHC. The LHC registrar also appeared before the court and submitted the case record in compliance with the earlier orders of the bench. Subsequently, the bench suspended the show-cause notice and stopped proceedings against the SP and issued notices to the parties, while adjourning further hearing.













