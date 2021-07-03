Punjab police to develop digital APP for speedy resolution of child abduction cases

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani on Friday directed DG IT to develop a digital application to monitor and resolve child abduction cases in the province.

The IGP said that prevention of crimes against children and protection of them from all kinds of cruelty and abuse is one of the top priorities of Punjab Police therefore, a digital App should be developed for close monitoring of missing,abducted or abused children across the province.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting held at the Central Police Office. During the meeting, issues related to prevention of crimes against children were discussed in detail.

Giving instructions to DIG IT, IG Punjab said that the App should be prepared as soon as possible and presented in the next meeting. He further told the officers that children are a very sensitive part of the society and the future of the country and the nation, therefore, measures should be taken on priority basis against the anti-social elements that are causing problems for them.

The IGP said that the App will monitor missing or abducted child requests received from all sources including 15 calls, police stations and service centers automatically, so that effective mutual coordination might be ensured for safe return of such beloved childrens of their parents without delay. He further said that in view of child protection, the above mentioned App should be developed as soon as possible and made available to the general public on Google Play Store so that parents and heirs of missing children can register themselves on the App and easily reach the police with one click. The IGP said that supervisory officers should focus on immediate action and co-operation for safe return of a child on the report of missing or abducted on the App as the delay in police action in cases of missing, abducted, tortured and abused children is not tolerated at any cost. He further said that co-operation and close liaison of the police across Punjab is essential for the safe recovery of missing , sexually abused and abducted children,

Therefore, the supervisory officers in the above mentioned cases especially should take benefit from modern forensic science and information technology so that the process of bringing the accused involved in these crimes to justice could be expedited.

The IG Punjab further said that through the APP, the report of missing, disappeared or abducted children in any district of the province will be sent to all the police stations and field formations of Punjab at the same time which will help in taking immediate steps for safe return of these children. If a missing child from Lahore or any other district goes to another district or is abducted, the local police will not only be alerted but also mobilize for the safe recovery of the children as well as bringing those responsible to book, he concluded.