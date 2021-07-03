NAB decides to send legal notice to Saeed Ghani

The NAB has outrightly rejected allegations of Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani and clarified that a probe is under process against Saeed Ghani by NAB Karachi following due process of law.

The NAB has already clarified that its Karachi bureau is conducting inquiry against Haleem Adil Sheikh after authorising complaint verification. A day earlier, the NAB had condemned Saeed Ghani’s attempts to influence the corruption cases under trial against Syed Khursheed Shah and Ejaz Jakhrani in accountability court of Sukkur. The NAB had also condemned Saeed Ghani’s attempt to benefit the accused persons and decided to review the statement of the minister in the light of Clause 31(a) of NAB Ordinance. The NAB had also advised Saeed Ghani to thoroughly peruse NAB Ordinance which had already been thoroughly reviewed by the Supreme Court in Asfandyar Wali case.

In response to the allegations of Saeed Ghani regarding alleged favours to Haleem Adil Sheikh, it may be mentioned that the inquiry against Sheikh is continuing with the authorisation of complaint verification against him by the competent authority. It merits mentioning here that Saeed Ghani has again alleged that NAB has transferred the case of Haleem Adil Sheikh from Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh to NAB Karachi, which is totally baseless, misleading and against the facts.

“The factual position is that the case of Haleem Adil Sheikh was transferred from Anti-Corruption Sindh to Senior Member, Board of Revenue, Sindh, on July 16, 2020, which is part of the record. No case of Haleem Adil Sheikh was transferred to NAB Karachi by Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh,” the NAB said. “NAB Karachi after receiving complaint and approval from competent authority not only completed complaint verification and inquiry is still continuing against Sheikh. The NAB has decided to send legal notice to Saeed Ghani for misleading the public and trying to tarnish the image of NAB,” it added.