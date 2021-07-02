Three brothers killed by ‘toy’ bomb in KP’s Tank district

TANK: Three brothers were killed in the Tank district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) on Friday after a bomb they mistook for a toy went off inside their home.

Police said the incident occurred in the Mehsud Keruna area of village Nasran. The deceased children were identified as Waheed, Nasir, and Farman, aging from five years to 12 years.

The law enforcement agency further added that the bodies of the brothers were shifted to the district headquarters hospital.

The explosive devices resembling toys reportedly descend on the area along the water stream of the Waziristan mountains.

Just last month, on June 3, three children were killed in the Killi Badezai area of Quetta. The children, aged between 10 and 14 years, were in a graveyard and mistook a grenade for a toy.

The grenade went off as the children started playing with it. The resultant blast instantly killed the children, who were too small and too innocent to withstand its destructive powers.

In 2018, a young woman was critically injured after a bomb, brought home by children mistaking it for a toy, went off in the North Waziristan Agency.

According to sources, children found the bomb lying in the field near the Zakir Khel area of District Mir Ali and brought it home assuming it to be a toy.

The bomb suddenly exploded, injuring a 20-year-old girl who was transported to Bannu for medical assistance.

Hospital sources said that they had to amputate the girl’s hands due to the injuries sustained during the blast.