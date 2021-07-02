FPCCI seeks Govt’s help to resolve gas crisis

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo on Friday sought the government’s prompt action for a sustainable solution to the gas crisis.

The FPCCI president, in a statement, stressed the need to bring all the stakeholders and players on one page as disruption in gas supply was hampering industrial production and fulfillment of export orders.

He suggested that PLL, Gas Terminals, Gas Distribution Companies, private licensees for LNG (liquefied petroleum gas) import, and all relevant government ministries should sit together under the leadership of the prime minister to seek a resolution and timeframe for the full resumption of gas supply.

Likewise the IPPs (Independent Power Producers) crisis, the prime minister should help resolve the issues in the supply of natural gas once and for all, he added.

Nasser Maggo claimed that there was a difference of opinion among various government departments and stakeholders over the resolution of the current crisis, which might cause further delay in the resumption of normal gas supplies.

He urged the government to hold an inquiry into the crisis and hold the responsible to task.