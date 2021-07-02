PM hopes Pakistan-Azerbaijan bilateral relations to be further strengthened

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said Pakistan highly valued its close brotherly ties with Azerbaijan, and hoped that bilateral relations would be further strengthened, including through regular high-level exchanges.

The prime minister expressed these views as he received Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada for his farewell call.

The Azeri ambassador conveyed warm greetings from Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, to the prime minister.

He also thanked the prime minister for Pakistan’s steadfast support on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue and the recent liberation of occupied territories.

The prime minister congratulated Ambassador Alizada on successful completion of his assignment in Pakistan, and appreciated his contributions to the deepening and broadening of Pakistan-Azerbaijan relations.

Imran Khan fondly recalled his earlier meetings with President Ilham Aliyev and warmly reciprocated his cordial greetings.