Gold prices increase by Rs. 500 to Rs 109,000 per tola

KARACHI: The Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported that the price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 500 and was sold at Rs 109,000 on Friday, up from Rs 108,500 the day before.

The price of a gram of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 429 to Rs 93,450, up from Rs 93,021 previously, while the price of a gram of 22 karat gold increased to Rs 85,662 from Rs 85,270.

Silver prices per tola and per ten grams remained unchanged at Rs 1410 and Rs 1208.84, respectively.

The price of gold increased by $11 on the international market, to $1787, compared to $1776 when it was sold.