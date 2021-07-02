Swat administration refuses PDM to conduct rally



The Swat administration on Friday has said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gathering on July 4 cannot be conducted due to security concerns.

Senator Maulana Ataur Rehman, brother of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and JUI-F Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Amir, who is also the event organizer, however, has vowed to go ahead with the gathering come what may.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will stay at Malam Jabba.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ameer Muqam said that Shehbaz would be brought to venue of the jalsa in a rally.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman will lead the rally from Katlang Interchange, Mardan to Swat.

Sources stated that small processions from adjoining areas such as Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera and Charsadda will join the rally at Katlang Interchange.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri will lead a rally from Buner while Asad Mehmood, Maulana Fazl’s son, will lead a rally from Matta, Swat.

Maulana Ataur Rehman has completed tours to Shangla, Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand and other areas of the province while around 1,000 volunteers of Ansarul Islam in uniform will provide security to the participants.