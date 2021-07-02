Petitioner withdraws contempt petition filed against Fawad

The contempt of court petition filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry for criticising court decision, declaring the appointments of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) president as well as chairman as illegal, was withdrawn on Friday.

The court disposed of the petition after the petitioner withdrew it.

NBP Staff Union had yesterday (on Thursday, July 1) filed a contempt of court petition against Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry for criticising a court decision.

In the petition, filed by Union Chief Organiser Abdul Latif Qureshi, Finance Secretary Yousaf Khan, and NBP HR Group Chief Asima Sheikh were made parties to the case.

It was stated in the petition that since the NBP president as well as the chairman had not been terminated from services as yet, as per the court orders, it was feared that they both may remove the record of their ‘irregularities’.

The petition had prayed to the court to not only summon Fawad Chaudhry and finance secretary but also take action under contempt of court against those finding faults with the court decision.