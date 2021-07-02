Bilawal, Bakhtawar visit Karachi to enquire about father’s health

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his sister Bakhtawar Bhutto, along with her husband, arrived in Karachi on Friday to ask about their father, former President Asif Ali Zardari’s health.

Zardari was admitted to Ziauddin Hospital in Karachi on the doctors’ advice after he felt unwell yesterday.

Hospital sources said the former president was suffering from fatigue after attending the National Assembly’s budget session and making an appearance in a court in Islamabad.

He was admitted to the hospital Thursday night suffering from backache.