Ghana Ali amuses fans with her actions

Ghana

Pakistani actor Ghana Ali has left fans amused with her actions. The action revolves around her and her husband.

The Sangdil actor tied a hairband on her husband’s head while calling him a ‘baby’. She shared a picture of herself and her husband on her Instagram with the caption, “If you can make me a plumber. I can make you a baby.”

Ghana

Ghana shares pictures of the couple on her Instagram keeping the fans up to date. 

The couple got married recently which had caused a lot of social media backlash, where netizens complained about Ghana’s husband’s weight and his first marriage in which he had a son.

