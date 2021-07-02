Ghana Ali amuses fans with her actions

Pakistani actor Ghana Ali has left fans amused with her actions. The action revolves around her and her husband.

The Sangdil actor tied a hairband on her husband’s head while calling him a ‘baby’. She shared a picture of herself and her husband on her Instagram with the caption, “If you can make me a plumber. I can make you a baby.”

Ghana shares pictures of the couple on her Instagram keeping the fans up to date.

The couple got married recently which had caused a lot of social media backlash, where netizens complained about Ghana’s husband’s weight and his first marriage in which he had a son.