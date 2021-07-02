40 percent regasification of RLNG achieved 2days ahead: Hammad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has said that 40 percent regasification of RLNG from the replacement ship has been achieved 2 days ahead of schedule.

The minister tweeted, “Dry Docking of RLNG terminal update: Change over of ships completed on time on Wednesday. 40% regasification of RLNG from the replacement ship has been achieved 2 days ahead of schedule. We are targeting 70% restoration of RLNG supply by tomorrow InshAllah.”

