Kashan Hasan to head the entire Pakistan business at Reckitt

Islamabad: Kashan Hasan has been appointed as the lead for all Pakistan operations at Reckitt – formerly known as Reckitt Benckiser (RB).

Previously, Kashan was leading the Health business in Pakistan since January 2020. During his tenure, the Health business not only achieved double digit growth, but was also recognized as the Market of the Year for Reckitt globally.

Both the Health and Hygiene business divisions in Pakistan will now report into Kashan Hasan to optimize the potential of the complementary nature of products.

It’s the next stage in the journey of transformation, and the commitment to a cleaner and healthier country as the business continues to work towards its aim of Hoga Saaf Pakistan.

Elaborating on this, Kashan Hasan, stated: “This reintegration makes Reckitt Pakistan stronger, more able to leverage our scale, drive synergies, align business strategy and execution; an exciting moment for all of us. With power brands like Dettol, Mortein, Harpic, Veet, Strepsils, Durex, Gaviscon and many others as part of Reckitt Pakistan, the business is fully equipped to achieve its purpose: to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world.”