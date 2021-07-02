Canadian boxer Bujold wins CAS decision to fight at Olympics

OTTAWA: Canadian boxer Mandy Bujold, pregnant and on maternity leave during Olympic qualifying events, said Thursday she has won her case with the Court of Arbitration for Sport and will fight at the Tokyo Games. “My Olympic dream is still intact,” Bujold wrote in a Twitter post. The 33-year-old boxer finished fifth at the 2016 Rio Olympics and is set to compete at 51kg in the Olympics. “Very excited to announce that the decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport was released. I am proud to say that my legal battle was won. The court ruled the International Olympic Committee (IOC) boxing task force’s qualifications decisions must include an accommodation for women who were pregnant during the qualifying period.” The IOC had decided to take into account the rankings of three competitions organized in 2018 and 2019 ––– when Bujold was unable to participate ––– as qualifying criteria for the Tokyo Games after were called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Canadian Minister for Sport Steven Guilbeault wrote to IOC President Thomas Bach that “the decision to become a mother in 2018 should not penalize” Bujold or prevent her from participating in the Olympics.













