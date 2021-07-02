Battling Murray moves into third round

LONDON: Andy Murray battled back from a two sets to one deficit to defeat German qualifier Oscar Otte and reach the Wimbledon third round on Wednesday. Former number one Murray triumphed 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 over the 151st-ranked Otte under the roof of Centre Court. The British star, playing in the singles event for the first time since 2017 and ranked a lowly 118 after a battle against hip and groin injuries, avoided what would have been his earliest exit from the tournament. “What an atmosphere to play in at the end,” said 34-year-old Murray. “I needed everyone’s help tonight. I did a great job, played some top shots at the end but it was a tough match.” He will face Canadian 10th seed Denis Shapovalov for a place in the last 16. “I’m obviously tired. I fell over a couple of times, the court is pretty slick,” added Murray after almost four hours on court. “Considering everything, I feel alright. The hip’s still good. It’s a rest day tomorrow and hopefully I can come out and perform well.” An exhausted Otte had played Monday and Tuesday to see off fellow qualifier Arthur Rinderknech with that match decided by a final set tie-breaker, 13-12.













