Gauff conquers Centre Court nerves to beat Vesnina at Wimbledon

LONDON: American teenager Coco Gauff overcame a bout of nerves which came with playing on Centre Court at Wimbledon before settling into her groove to beat Russian Elena Vesnina 6-4 6-3 in the second round on Thursday. Gauff is no stranger to the spotlight at the All England Club, having stormed into the fourth round in 2019 on her main draw debut as a 15-year-old to fuel ‘Coco-mania’ but she admitted she was nervous on her return. “It means a lot to be back here on Centre Court. Honestly, this court makes me the most nervous of any court in the world but after I win the match it’s one of the best feelings,” she said in her post-match interview. “Today I was super nervous coming in. There’s no other court like Centre Court at Wimbledon.” The 34-year-old Vesnina, a former doubles number one, is twice Gauff’s age and one of many mothers at Wimbledon. She returned to the Tour from maternity leave after nearly three years in April with a protected ranking.













