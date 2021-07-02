West Indies defeat Pakistan by 10 runs in first T20I

ISLAMABAD: West Indies women recorded a 10-run victory over Pakistan women in first of three match T20I series played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Saint John’s on Wednesday. Set a 137-run target, Pakistan managed to score 126 for six in their allocated 20 overs. Pakistan’s chase got off to a poorer start as they lost six wickets for 57 inside 13 overs. Ayesha Naseem coming to bat at number seven was joined by Fatima Sana. The pair knitted an unbeaten 69-run partnership for the seven-wicket as the visitors made a remarkable comeback. Ayesha playing in her fifth T20I, returned undefeated on 45 off 33 – her highest score in this format. Her innings included two fours and a six. Fatima scored unbeaten 24 off 21, hitting three fours. For the hosts, Shamilia Connel took three, while Aaliyah Alleyne took two wickets.

Earlier, Nida Dar’s brilliant spell of four overs in which she gave away only 15 runs and picked up two crucial wickets of Deandra Dottin and West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor brought Pakistan back in the contest after Hayley Matthews and Dottin provided a solid start to the hosts. The West Indies openers struck a 65-run partnership from 53 balls, before Matthews – the top-scorer of the innings with 28-ball 32 – was dismissed by Nashra Sandhu in the ninth over. Two balls later, on the first ball of the tenth over, Nida made history with the wicket of Dottin to become the first-ever Pakistan bowler – across men’s or women’s game – to take 100 T20I wickets. The two dismissals saw West Indies slip from 65 for none to 67 for two and the wicket of their captain on the last ball of the 14th over further compounded troubles for the hosts. Pacer Fatima Sana dismissed Kyshona Knight and Chedean Nation next to finish with two for 32. Diana Baig and Nashra picked up a wicket each. Both sides will feature in the second T20I at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on 2 July.

Brief scores:

West Indies beat Pakistan by 10 runs

West Indies 136-6, 20 overs (Hayley Matthews 32, Deandra Dottin 31, Kyshona Knight 23; Nida Dar 2-15, Fatima Sana 2-32) VS Pakistan 126-6, 20 overs (Ayesha Naseem 45 not out, Fatima Sana 24 not out; Shamilia Connel 3-21, Aaliyah Alleyne 2-23)

Player of the match – Shamilia Connel.