Tottenham names Nuno Espirito Santo as new boss

LONDON: Tottenham on Thursday announced they had appointed former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager, ending their long search for a replacement for Jose Mourinho. Spurs have been without a permanent boss since Mourinho was sacked in April, with former player Ryan Mason taking charge for the rest of last season. Nuno, 47, has signed a two-year deal at the north London club after former boss Mauricio Pochettino, Antonio Conte, Paulo Fonseca and Gennaro Gattuso were all inked with the job. The Portuguese coach will take the start of pre-season training on Monday, when players not involved in international football this summer will return to Hotspur Way. “When you have a squad with quality and talent, we want to make the fans proud and enjoy,” he said in a statement on the club’s website. “It’s an enormous pleasure and honour (to be here), there’s joy and I’m happy and looking forward to starting work. We don’t have any days to lose and we must start working immediately as pre-season starts in a few days.” Nuno guided Wolves from the Championship into the Premier League in 2018 and secured consecutive seventh-place finishes in their first two seasons back in the top-flight before a 13th-place finish last season.













